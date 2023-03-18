The Armidale Express
The Cupcake Lady, Paige Matthews, opens store in Uralla

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
March 18 2023 - 2:30pm
Paige Matthews turned what was a market favourite into a store. Picture by Peter Hardin

SEEING children's faces light up when served one of Paige Matthew's cupcakes led to what was a market favourite, becoming a full-blown Uralla store.

Journalist

Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.

Local News

