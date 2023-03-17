90 women in glamorous frocks and furs for a fabulous evening

Guyra Evening CWA hosted a fabulous International Women's Day cocktail party at the Guyra Memorial Soldiers Hall on Friday, March 10.
Almost 90 girls dusted off work wear and donned glamorous frocks and furs in hues of purple and more to enjoy a fabulous evening.
Bubbles popped, canapes were delicious, while the smiles and conversations continued until late.
Two guest speakers inspired and entertained the happy guests. Sam Eve Flowers shared her story as a flower grower to florist, while the well known ABC radio presenter Kiya Handley shared her incredible journey.
The hall had been transformed into a floodlit floral fairyland inside and out.
Mary Hollingworth from the group said once again Guyra Evening CWA showed they are the "chicks with the best attitude".
They meet on the first Wednesday every month 6pm at Gala Guyra and they always welcome new members.
