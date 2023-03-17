The Armidale Express
Guyra Evening CWA hosts International Women's Day cocktail party

By Newsroom
Updated March 17 2023 - 11:07am, first published 11:00am
90 women in glamorous frocks and furs for a fabulous evening

Guyra Evening CWA hosted a fabulous International Women's Day cocktail party at the Guyra Memorial Soldiers Hall on Friday, March 10.

