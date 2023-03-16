Rare brick beauty with two levels and views

5 BED | 3 BATH | 2 CAR
This could well be your dream family home, with its two levels presenting options.
Nellie Hayes of Raine & Horne Armidale said this made the property distinctive.
"It's very unique in that it can potentially have two families living in the home - upstairs and downstairs," she said.
"It's a large family home with stunning views to both the north to Mt Duval and south over town."
It's no surprise the property has been popular with large and multi-generational families as well as investors, Hayes said.
"Buyers have recently been attracted to Armidale through the university but also the rental return that we can still achieve here locally," she said.
The brick home is situated on a 1012m2 block with established, low-maintenance gardens.
Upstairs, the spacious, well-equipped kitchen features an electric oven, dishwasher, ample storage, and bench space.
The open living/dining area with wood heating creates a cosy space.
Five generous bedrooms have built-in robes, and the main with an en suite.
Two bedrooms can be found downstairs.
The main bathroom has a bath, shower and separate toilet nearby.
Downstairs comprises an office or sewing room and two rooms ideal for storage.
The large rumpus is perfect for entertaining guests and has a third bathroom and toilet.
This home is flooded with natural light throughout the day on both levels, providing a bright and inviting atmosphere.
Two decks at the north and south showcase those spectacular views.
It's a short drive to the town centre, schools, UNE, walking tracks and parks.
The fully fenced backyard provides safety and privacy, while the double carport with internal access offers ample space for cars and storage.
An ordinary person trying to live an extraordinary life. Sometimes successful. Sometimes not. Animal lover. Coffee fanatic. Writer. Wannabe photographer. I believe everyone has a story.
An ordinary person trying to live an extraordinary life. Sometimes successful. Sometimes not. Animal lover. Coffee fanatic. Writer. Wannabe photographer. I believe everyone has a story.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.