A new pub in New England will open for St Patrick's Day

By Rachel Gray
March 16 2023 - 6:30pm
Petar, left, and his wife Jessica Grulovic are opening the Red Lion Tavern in Glencoe as a Celtic-themed country pub. Picture supplied

A new Celtic-themed country pub is set to open just in time for St Patrick's Day.

Local News

