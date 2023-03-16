Fewer flight diversions, delays and cancellations are on the cards for the region's air travellers if the government is re-elected at the March 25 state election.
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall announced a $3 million commitment to install a satellite landing system at Armidale Regional Airport to dramatically improve passenger flight reliability.
It was the biggest funding promise so far for the Northern Tablelands in the state election campaign.
The incumbent MP comfortably holds the seat but his party is less likely to hold onto government.
If they do, and the commitment goes ahead, Mr Marshall said the landing system would help aircraft land safely and securely at times of bad weather and poor visibility.
"Armidale is the highest commercial regular passenger service airport in Australia and this brings all manner of weather-related complications, especially in winter," Mr Marshall said.
On average, almost 100 flights are either diverted, delayed or cancelled altogether due to poor visibility at the airport, which currently has no landing system to assist aircraft pilots.
"Delays and cancellations are extremely disruptive and frustrating for passengers getting to and from their destination - and it has implications for the local economy," the MP said.
"This new satellite technology, harnessed for a landing system, would dramatically reduce the number of flights impacted, by an estimated 70 per cent.
"Technology for Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) is just around the corner and will require locally based ground equipment to be installed.
"This funding would be used by Armidale Regional Council for the purchase and configuration of the ground-based equipment with the aim to reduce flight delays and cancellations."
Armidale Regional Airport supports a wide range of aircraft operations including Qantaslink, Regional Express and Link Airways passenger services to Sydney and Brisbane.
Earlier in the second last week of the election campaign, Labor's Yvonne Langenberg said Armidale Secondary College would be a focus of hers if elected.
Ms Langenberg said voters with children at the school have mentioned there were issues following the amalgamation of Armidale and Duval high schools which she said has impacted students' results.
"Should I have the honour and privilege of being elected by the Northern Tablelands, I will seek to meet and consult with all key stakeholders about Armidale Secondary College," Ms Langenberg said.
"After the consultations I will strongly advocate for what the community has decided is in the best interests of students, their families, teaching and educational staff, and the surrounding communities. I will always advocate for our students to have the best public education."
Saturday, March 18 sees early voting centres open, with voters able to cast their vote early if they can't get to a polling booth on March 25.
