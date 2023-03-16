The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Nsw Election

NSW election: Adam Marshall promises $3 million to install satellite landing system at Armidale Regional Airport in Northern Tablelands

By Newsroom
March 16 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Armidale Regional Councils Chief Officer Corporate and Community Darren Schaefer, Mayor Sam Coupland, Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall, Armidale Airport Service Customer Service Officer Miranda Pulkkinen, Armidale Airport Service Operations Manager Sam Smith and Airport Reporting Officer Will Robinson. Picture supplied

Fewer flight diversions, delays and cancellations are on the cards for the region's air travellers if the government is re-elected at the March 25 state election.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.