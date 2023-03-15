Saturday, 25 March is NSW state election day when residents will head to the polls and vote for their preferred state member.
But if you're someone that likes to beat the crowd or won't be around on election day there are ways you can vote early.
Early voting centres are open from Saturday, March 18 and close on Friday, March 24.
The early voting centres in the Northern Tablelands are located at the town halls in Armidale, Inverell and Glen Innes, and the Masonic Centre in Moree.
Ten candidates will contest the election. At the ballot draw on March 9, the following order was determined:
Armidale Town Hall, 127 Rusden Street, fully wheelchair accessible.
Inverell Town Hall annex, 5-7 Evans Street, assisted access, No designated accessible parking spot.
Glen Innes Town Hall, 265 Grey Street, fully wheelchair accessible.
Moree Masonic Centre, 23 Chester Street, Assisted access, No accessible toilet, No designated accessible parking spot, Path of travel from car park may be difficult.
You may be eligible to vote in person before election day at an early voting centre for a state election if you:
For more details visit: https://elections.nsw.gov.au/
