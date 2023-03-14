AFTER months of sunrises while training on and off the water, the sun will set on The Armidale School's rowing season this weekend when almost 70 rowers head to Sydney for their final regattas.
At the NSW Schoolgirl and Schoolboy Heads of the River this Saturday and Sunday at the Sydney International Regatta Centre, TAS rowers will take on the best in the State in a range of disciplines including single scull, double scull, quads (two oars per rower) and an Eight (single oar).
It will be the largest team TAS has ever boated and after months of training, it is now "crunch time" according to rowing captain Fred Kearney.
"Rowing is a gruelling sport. Whilst many sports in the summer reduce the workload for a break over the summer holidays, rowing is far from that, if anything it ramps it up," he said.
"Spending holidays on training camps, developing skills and improving fitness, there is a vast amount of work done which is not seen.
"This work often involves early mornings traveling to Malpas Dam for morning training sessions, waking up at four thirty in the morning on a school day just to ensure enough time can be spent on the water training."
"Whether it is in the gym, on the water or running up hills, rowers have been always looking for a way to get fitter, stronger, and tougher.
"Coming to the end of the season this weekend is not just about the ultimate competition, but a time where we are proud of the hard work we and our coaches have put in, and confident within the training which has been done and that it will help us achieve the best results possible."
The season wrap up follows training camps in Armidale and at Taree during the school holidays, and two regattas in Sydney.
TAS is the only school north of Maitland to field boats in the regatta.
