The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

The Armidale School rowers will finish up this weekend

Updated March 15 2023 - 4:51pm, first published 8:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AFTER months of sunrises while training on and off the water, the sun will set on The Armidale School's rowing season this weekend when almost 70 rowers head to Sydney for their final regattas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.