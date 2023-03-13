The Armidale Express
Law Society of NSW chooses Tracker Network as 2023 charity

RG
By Rachel Gray
Updated March 14 2023 - 8:02am, first published 8:00am
Bernie Shakeshaft has had huge success with the Backtracks' program which has been rolled out in other regional areas. Picture Umbrella Entertainment

Armidale-based youth organisation BackTrack's brilliant work with troubled children and teenagers will get a huge financial boost from the Law Society of NSW.

