The Armidale School student Fred Kearney through to NSW final of Lions Youth of Year

By Newsroom
March 14 2023 - 7:00am
The measure of individual success is as much in the journey as in the outcome, said Fred Kearney in an impromptu speech which contributed to him qualifying for the state final of this year's Lions Youth of the Year competition.

