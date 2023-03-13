The measure of individual success is as much in the journey as in the outcome, said Fred Kearney in an impromptu speech which contributed to him qualifying for the state final of this year's Lions Youth of the Year competition.
"Success should not be measured by winning, but more, by how you set your own goals and the way you enjoy the journey you take to achieve what you have set out to do," The Armidale School Year 12 student said in response to the first impromptu topic thrown to contestants at the district final held at Urunga Bowling Club on Saturday, March 11.
Representing the Armidale Dumaresq Lions Club, Fred was announced as both the public speaking winner and overall winner at the event, which brought together regional finalists from Gunnedah, Coffs Harbour, Quirindi and Taree.
Fred had won his way through to the district final after first winning the club final in Armidale in November 2022.
Then in February he won the regional final, which was held in Armidale.
At each stage of the competition the challenge is the same. To be interviewed by a panel of judges, then participate in a public speaking competition where they present a prepared five minute speech, and also answer two impromptu questions, where they are given the topic and have just seconds to gather their thoughts before atempting to deliver a two-minute speech.
At the district final, in the first of the impromptu questions contestants were asked was how to measure individual success, and the second asked what three items they would take if they were to be isolated on a desert island for three months, and why.
Drawing on the record drought of 2018-19, Fred's prepared speech questioned the notion that tough times should make people tougher. Instead, he proposed that allowing for vulnerability to seek help for yourself and others will ultimately make for healthier and stronger individuals and communities.
Earlier in the day contestant were interviewed by five judges on their academic, sporting, cultural, leadership and community pursuits, which accounted for 70 percent of the overall marks.
Fred, who hails from Coonabarabran, is a senior prefect at TAS and a true all-rounder. Last year alone he won the under 19 Australian indoor rowing championships, played for the NSW under 18s Barbarian XV that were runners up in the Australian Schoolboy Rugby Championships and was a grand-finalist in the National Virtual Debating Competition.
"The district final was a wonderful display of the achievements of other young leaders from regional NSW. The competition is a great experience for developing public speaking skills and the ability to convey information in an interview," Fred said.
"We were all grateful to Urunga Lions Club for hosting the final and I'm looking forward to the experience that will come with the State final."
The State final of the competition will be held in Bathurst on April 1.
