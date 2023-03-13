BUSINESSES in the small town of Uralla are working hard to grow the pie together, instead of fighting for the biggest slice.
The unique business environment has cooked up a new menu item for Seasons of New England, hitting the Uralla Showground on March 25.
Ingredients in a one-off, special pie created by The Pie Mechanic for the expo are sourced locally.
Lamb from local butcher Dale's Downtown Meats, American lager from the New England Brewing co, and goats cheese feta from nearby farm Sunhill Dairy, joins beetroot and spinach encased in pastry.
READ MORE:
The teamwork is part of the town's ethos, The Pie Mechanic owner Adam Hayes said.
"Local businesses are working with each other," he said.
"And it seems to be working quite well."
Businesses benefit from the town's small size, and also from the transient customer base flowing in from the highway, Mr Hayes said.
"I think we've got the best of both worlds," he said.
"I think over the years, the businesses have worked out if they support each other, they'll get better growth, than just trying to take from everyone."
The Seasons of New England expo is a collaboration of local artisans from the region, allowing them to network.
Mr Hayes is looking to work with a gin company also local to Uralla, to craft sweets.
The Pie Mechanic create a pie special once a month, depending on the season and what's in stock.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.