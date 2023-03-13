Biggest surprise of the election

On Monday morning last week I got a phone call from Peter Dooley, the returning officer for the upcoming state election in Northern Tablelands.
We already knew when the ballot draw would be happening - 10am Thursday - after nominations closed for candidates the day before. Peter's phone call filled in the other details.
Shop 3, 106 Jessie Street was the location he said.
That's where I was at 10am on Thursday morning, where I arrived to find the Labor candidate Yvonne Langenberg and supporters waiting outside.
Three other candidates soon arrived for the ballot draw - Elizabeth O'Hara from the Greens and two independents, Billy Wood from Guyra and Natasha Ledger from Uralla.
Billy told the group of us waiting outside that he had got his paperwork in on the last day before the close of nominations, and spoke enthusiastically about grassroots democracy.
Once we all went into the premises the draw was conducted, using what looked like a food cooler bag to drop in 10 small tube containers that had a candidate's name inside.
The biggest surprise was when Peter said there were 10 candidates in the election.
If previous elections were to be any guide, we could expect to see four or five. We already knew incumbent MP Adam Marshall was running again, and running against him would be candidates from parties including Labor, The Greens and Shooters, Farmers & Fishers.
The two indpendents in the room were no surprise either.
Over the last 20 years we have seen independent candidates and sometimes a couple of smaller parties running.
This time we have a string of smaller parties nominate candidates - Sustainable Australia Party - Stop Overdevelopment/Corruption, Legalise Cannabis Party, Public Education Party, and the Liberal Democrats - joining other non-major parties like The Greens and the Shooters who have run before.
Admittedly one of them was not a surprise to me. I had received a phone call several weeks ago from a retired school principal in Inverell, Gary Hampton, who said he was running for the Public Education Party.
"Never heard of them," I replied. He explained it's a new party and he was one of two candidates that were standing in NSW seats.
At the draw it was two of the smaller parties who were drawn out first and will appear at one and two on the ballot paper, which will look like this:
What having a record number of candidates means for the election, who knows?
The only prediction I will make is expect to see more 'how to vote cards' outside polling booths than we've seen in the past when you go to vote this month.
Laurie Bullock
Group Editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.