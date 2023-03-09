Armidale-based artist Isabelle Devos doesn't often paint Tasmania, but a recent work depicting the island is a contender for a $75,000 prize.
The painting, nominated for the 2023 Glover Art Prize, is a small-to-medium sized work, created from the artist's desire to understand the 10 hectares of Tasmania she was staying on.
"I usually simplify the landscape down to really basic elements, almost slightly abstracting it," she said.
She is one of 42 international finalists for the prize, which boasts one of the more sizeable Australian landscape art prizes.
While Ms Devos has been shortlisted for major awards the 2022 Paddington Art Prize, 2021 Lethbridge 20000 Art Prize, and the 2014 Calleen Landscape Award, she's never won as much money offered by Glover.
She said she was "gobsmacked" to be shortlisted.
Ms Devos exhibits regularly in Armidale, Tamworth, Sydney, Brisbane, and in her home country, Canada.
Two decades ago, she met an Australian in Canada, and followed him to Armidale. The move "certainly shifted" her work.
"It didn't take long before I was painting and managed to get an exhibition here in Armidale, and find my feet," she said.
"I think the New England was a perfect spot because it's very different."
The artist, also working as a family and care advocate, is a believer in persistence when it comes to art.
"I always tell other artists, just if you can afford it, pick a few good prizes to enter into, that suit your work and just keep trying," she said.
The best contemporary landscape painting of Tasmania will be announced on March 10.
An exhibition showcasing work from Ms Devos' time in Tasmania, thanks to a New England Regional Art Museum (NERAM) bursary, is opening at NERAM in Armidale on Friday, March 17.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
