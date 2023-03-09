The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

2023 Glover Art Prize includes nomination from Armidale artist Isabelle Devos

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
Updated March 10 2023 - 7:33am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local artist Isabelle Devos could win $75,000 for a painting of Tasmania. Picture by Peter Hardin

Armidale-based artist Isabelle Devos doesn't often paint Tasmania, but a recent work depicting the island is a contender for a $75,000 prize.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Journalist

Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.

Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.