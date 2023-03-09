Number 48 Dangar Street presents a chance to own a piece of Armidale's history.
Daniel Clyde-Smith of Laing + Simmons Armidale said the property had been renovated in keeping with the period's style.
"It's a 1930 build, but the renovations inside have modernised it very tastefully," he said.
Tucked away behind established trees and a white picket fence, potential buyers are greeted by the cheerful yellow front door and quintessential Armidale blue brick.
"The Armidale blue brick is synonymous with the history of Armidale and is a beautiful feature," Clyde-Smith said.
The practical, single-level layout features three bedrooms, a bathroom with a clawfoot tub, a study, a living room, an open-plan gas kitchen and meals and sitting area.
Original features such as timber flooring and wood-panelled ceilings and walls complement modern elements, including reverse-cycle air conditioning and a wood fireplace.
French doors from the dining area open to a sunny and leafy oasis on the patio and lead through to an elevated, fenced yard and single garage.
Clyde-Smith said the home's location was one of its biggest drawcards.
"Real estate is all about location, and this is one of Armidale's premier spots. Houses like this really are a piece of Armidale's history," he said.
Conveniently located within walking distance to town, there's the lookout around the corner and parks nearby.
With significant interest in its three weeks on the market, Clyde-Smith said the home would appeal to first-home buyers, young professionals or downsizers.
"It would also lend itself to an investment, given it's in a good area for capital growth and would fetch a decent rental rate," he said.
An ordinary person trying to live an extraordinary life. Sometimes successful. Sometimes not. Animal lover. Coffee fanatic. Writer. Wannabe photographer. I believe everyone has a story.
