Oscar LaDell is a Naarm-based singer, songwriter and guitarist who plays an original blend of blues, soul and folk. He will be playing at The Playhouse Theatre on March 18. Following the release of 'Somber Land', the first single from an upcoming EP, Oscar is taking his music on the road to the villages, towns and cities of Australia's East Coast. Singing with emotion and depth, Oscar's set features soul and blues classics interspersed with his heartfelt original songs in a show that is not to be missed.

