Friday, March 10
A celebration of international cultures will be held in Civic Park on today with food stalls featuring the tastes of different countries around the world. All the international food will be free while local food vendors will also attend to beef up the numbers. There will be live music by local artists Charlie Fittler and Fergus Lupton as well as plenty of activities for the kids. It starts at 5pm and runs until 9pm.
Sunday, March 12
The Armidale Farmers Market will be held at Curtis Park on Sunday, from 9am to 2pm. Stall holders offer fresh seasonal produce, including meat, cheese, eggs, coffee and other products from the New England region. The markets are held on the second Sunday of each month.
Thursday, March 16
Four of Australia's finest vocalists will perform together at Armidale Town Hall in a chamber setting from 7pm Thursday. Katie Noonan's new project, Australian Vocal Ensemble - AVÉ intertwines Australian compositions by Cawrse, Davidson, Green, Humphries, Hurren, Leek, Noonan and Wells, alongside new arrangements of music by Bach, Handel and Toms Luis de Victoria. The concert is being brought to Armidale by Musica Viva Armidale and New England Conservatorium of Music. Tickets available online at trybooking.com.
Saturday, March 18
Oscar LaDell is a Naarm-based singer, songwriter and guitarist who plays an original blend of blues, soul and folk. He will be playing at The Playhouse Theatre on March 18. Following the release of 'Somber Land', the first single from an upcoming EP, Oscar is taking his music on the road to the villages, towns and cities of Australia's East Coast. Singing with emotion and depth, Oscar's set features soul and blues classics interspersed with his heartfelt original songs in a show that is not to be missed.
