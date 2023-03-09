The popularity of Australian Rules football is growing rapidly across the country and the North West region is no different.
The spike has come through women's and junior grades being added in recent years, as well as a strong Auskick program.
In an effort to continue to bolster the sport, three Sydney Swans players have been visiting this week.
Injured Swans forward Sam Wicks was in town on Thursday at Armidale City Public School to engage with aspiring AFL players.
While Armidale City Public School denied access to the Express to attend the event, Wicks was happy to step away from the clinic to speak to our publication.
He praised the interest shown by the participants.
"I have got a bit of an injury at the moment which means they let me miss a bit of training to come out here which great," he said.
"Me and Jacob [Konstanty], who is over at Gunnedah, have come up here for a couple of days to spend a bit of a time at the schools and promote footy which is awesome."
Wicks said there were some enthusiastic participants and skill on display.
"There's some really keen kids, so potentially some local talent," he said.
"There's been a few Swans players, there's Alice Mitchell who's with the AFLW at the moment, who's from Gunnedah so hopefully a few more of that in the making."
While they might be a long way off the AFL, Wicks said the main thing he wanted to pass on to the youngsters is how much fun they can have.
"Just kind of teach them a few tips and tricks about footy and what the game is all about," he said.
"The main thing when they're young like this is just having much fun as possible and showing them that footy is a great time to spend with your friends."
Alice Mitchell will also also be at a girls only clinic at the NEGS junior sport field on Friday from 3.45pm to 4.45pm.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
