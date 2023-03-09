Summer sports are starting to wrap up and that means winter sports are nearly here.
For rugby union players and supporters, the season starts a little earlier than others with the annual Armidale Blues knockout set down for Saturday.
The Blues knockout traditionally attracts a number of clubs from outside the New England area and club president Anthony McMillan said this year is no different.
"We have got 11 men's teams and eight women's teams," he said.
"We have got a couple of Sydney teams, a couple from the coast, a couple from Central North and everyone represented from here.
"The college teams are all in this year."
The only New England club not represented is Glen Innes-Tenterfield who haven't started training for the season yet.
But, from a Blues perspective, the numbers are positive with more teams signing up.
"It is a couple better than what it has been the last few years," McMillan said.
"We have got four Armidale, two Tamworth, two Coffs, and one Port [Macquarie] Pirates.
"Realistically we should have 460 players plus support and whoever else shows up."
The Blues themselves have a team entered but it will mostly be their lower grade players in the men's division.
"We have actually got older that have been playing 1s, they don't want to play," McMillan said.
"They just want to save themselves for the season, most of them are in their last year.
"The girls are looking a lot better than what they have been in the last few years.
"We have got 15 to 17 girls that have put their hands up."
In addition to plenty of on-field action, there's a lot happening off it.
There will be a coffee van and breakfast operating from 7am, a bar and barbecue throughout the day as well as merchandise available.
The first game gets underway at 8.30am at Moran Oval.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
