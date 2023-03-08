The committee of the Armidale Eisteddfod has been working hard in preparation for the 39th annual Armidale Eisteddfod.
Showcasing local talent, the eisteddfod runs for more than five weeks, from May 11 until June 18, and is an event on the local arts calendar that students and teachers look forward to each year.
Committee president Elizabeth Peach proudly states that the self-funded event is not reliant on government grants.
READ MORE:
"The eisteddfod is made possible through the support of our volunteers, entrants, parents and teachers," she said.
"For this reason, it is a truly special event.
"We are fortunate to live in such a town rich in music, speech and drama and are grateful for the continued sponsorship from individuals and local businesses in Armidale which keep the eisteddfod going year after year," she said.
As well as providing valuable performance experience, the community run and funded event has continued to be supported by sponsors and competitors with a strong number of entries received.
Entries close 5pm, on Friday, March 17 and a variety of ages and abilities are catered for within the sections on offer for speech, drama, music and composition. Within those sections there are also a variety of styles.
The Eisteddfod attracts entrants from the local area as well as neighbouring towns.
Volunteers are welcome and are important in the running of the Eisteddfod. There are avariety of ways you can volunteer and more information is on the Armidale Eisteddfodwebsite or Facebook page.
The Eisteddfod committee has been pleased with the strong number of entries which are coming in again this year and the continued enthusiasm to participate which has been shown throughout the community has been welcomed.
The majority of the eisteddfod is held in the Old Teacher's College auditorium. Admission ranges from $3 for a child or concession single session up to $40 for an adult's season ticket with a single session adult's ticket being priced at $5.
The gala concert being a showcase of some of the more experienced performers is $10 for adults and $5 for children.
A full price list can be found on the Armidale Eisteddfod website.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.