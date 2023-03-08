A team from PLC Armidale triumphed in a science and engineering challenge on International Women's Day.
It was just one of several events where the school's young women have excelled in the week leading up to the day.
On the sporting front the school sent representative team to the NSW Tildesley Tennis Tournament in Sydney.
READ MORE:
They were led by the college's Head of Sport, Lucy Donaldson.
The tennis tournament is a competitive two-day singles and doubles all-girl school representative team event, which has been running since 1918.
PLC's Tildesley Tennis representative team opened the 2023 event with the Acknowledgement of Country.
This honour was the result of the college receiving the coveted perpetual Spender Cup in the 2022 tournament.
On the weekend, their all-girl cattle team continued their run of success at New England agricultural shows before heading to the Sydney Royal.
At the 2023 Armidale Science and Engineering Challenge the Senior School's Stage 5 students took part led by the school's STEM professional Kate Fittler.
The victory follows their impressive win against the region's competitors in 2022.
And last Friday, the PLC Armidale student leadership team - consisting entirely of young women - attended the Quota International IWD breakfast with college principal Nicola Taylor.
On Wednesday those girls wore purple ribbons and cooked purple pancakes for their school 'sisters' in recognition of International Women's Day.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.