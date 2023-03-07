The Armidale Express
Death after Glen Innes collision between mobility scooter and car

By Newsroom
Updated March 8 2023 - 8:17am, first published 8:15am
Glen Innes police are investigating the collision.

An 84-year-old man has died in hospital following a crash between a car and a mobility scooter in February.

