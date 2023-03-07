An 84-year-old man has died in hospital following a crash between a car and a mobility scooter in February.
Police have been investigating the crash after emergency services were called to Grey Street, Glen Innes, following reports a car and mobility scooter had collided, about 10am on Sunday, February 12.
The 84-year-old man, who was riding the mobility scooter, was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to hospital in a stable condition.
READ MORE:
The driver of the car was uninjured.
In March 2023, police were told the 84-year-old man had passed away in hospital as a result of his injuries.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.