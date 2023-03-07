A SINGLE focus on the Great Northern Railway has driven a new candidate to run as an independent in the state election.
Tenterfield's Allen Crosthwaith has entered the race for the Lismore electorate with his campaign solely based on the viability of re-opening the Great Northern railway between Armidale and Wallangarra.
The 68-year-old addressed a room of people at the Tenterfield Bowling Club on Wednesday, March 1.
READ MORE:
"I'm running for the purposes of train reinstatement and to have some political influence in relation to preferences at this point," Mr Crosthwaith told the Tenterfield Star.
"My preferences could change the election, everyone knows about me in Tenterfield and next week I'll begin my campaign in Lismore.
"People will have the chance to vote for me on the single policy of train reinstatement," he said.
Mr Crosthwaith said he has a background in engineering and has been researching "the missing link" in the railway line.
So far he has struggled to find support from politicians to to fund a feasibility study or support building a section of the line from Wallangarra to Tenterfield.
"I've gone from a lone wolf in the dark to a candidate for parliament," he said.
"It appears the train line is off the plan and all the feedback has been negative.
"My interest is to let the sceptical people that it can be done."
He said the preliminary research indicated that a freight train would be profitable.
The corridor from the eastern Darling Downs to Sydney via Armidale and Tamworth is the best available corridor compared to the coastal route or inland rail, he said.
"As it stands, my view is that the corridor is the best and the missing link is the Armidale to Wallangarra line."
He said a proposed train line would stop 286 trucks going through the main street of Tenterfield and save millions on a local heavy vehicle bypass.
"I'm hoping to become the person who brings the trains to Tenterfield," he said.
"I've got some big selling points and prepared to take it to parliament and do what I have to do."
Tenterfield was previously in the Northern Tablelands electorate until a boundary redistribution a decade ago moved the shire into the Lismore electorate.
It is currently held by Labor MP Janelle Saffin.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.