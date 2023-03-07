The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News
Police

15-year-old boy fighting for life in hospital after flipping car on Wallangra Road, near Ashford, outside of Inverell

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated March 7 2023 - 6:18pm, first published 6:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police are trying to piece together why the 15-year-old was behind the wheel. Picture from file

A TEENAGE boy is fighting for life in hospital three days after he was critically injured when he lost control and flipped a car.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.