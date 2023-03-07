Three Sydney Swans players will grace the region in coming days.
It will be a huge boost for player recruitment in the region with the Swans players attending two separate initiatives.
First up, it's the AFL Community Camp that will see two male players running clinics in schools across Tamworth, Gunnedah, and Armidale across Wednesday, March 8 and Thursday, March 9.
The players coming will be announced on Wednesday morning.
During their visit, the Swans will also be lending their support to the Tamworth Roosters come and try session to be held at Farrer High School's Calala Lane Sports Fields on Wednesday from 4pm until 5pm.
Boys and girls aged five to 17 years are encouraged to get along and meet the Swans players.
The Community Camp will be followed by the return of the region's prodigal footballing daughter, former Gunnedah and current Sydney Swans AFLW player Alice Mitchell.
Mitchell will be the special guest at three girls come and try clinics to be run across Friday through to Sunday
Mitchell is returning to the region to help grow girls' participation numbers in the code before the start of the Youth Girls 17 competition in the 2023 season.
As someone who has lived and played AFL in the region, Alice is a fantastic role model and all girls are encouraged to get along to a session to run shoulders and learn the skills of the game from her.
The girls only sessions are for girls aged 5 to 17, with no experience necessary.
The clinics will be held on the following dates and times:
For further details on any of the North West come and try sessions involving Sydney Swans players please go to the following Facebook pages:
