31 new preschools to be created at Northern Tablelands schools

Preschools will be built at local school to increase places over the next four years.
More than 620 extra student places will be created and 31 new preschools constructed across the Northern Tablelands, State MP Adam Marshall announced on Tuesday, March 7,
The plan is part of a goal to give every child in NSW access to a full year of free, five days per week, play-based learning in the year before school.
"This is the biggest education reforms for our region in a generation and its impact cannot be overstated," Mr Marshall said.
"It is monumental and will change lives, delivering enormous educational, social and economic benefits for the families and children of our region for decades to come.
"Today's announcement is all about investing in the next generation and ensuring our kids get the best start in life," he said.
The 31 new preschools will be constructed in every corner of the region, from several schools in Armidale, Glen Innes, Inverell and Moree, right down to small communities like Bonshaw, Woolbrook, Gum Flat and Yetman.
"No matter where you grow up in our region, it should not determine your access to a good education, even before you begin school," Mr Marshall said.
"I'm thrilled not just with the number of new preschools proposed, but the spread of locations, covering high demand areas but also geographically remote locations.
"This is often the downfall of any programs for the bush, but no one will be left behind when these new centres are built," he said.
