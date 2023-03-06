The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News

Centuria Agricultural Fund becomes Australia's biggest large-scale glasshouse owner in less than a year

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
Updated March 7 2023 - 9:11am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Centuria has bought the Guyra development from the Costa Group.

An investment fund has emerged as Australia's biggest large-scale glasshouse owner after buying another big tomato farm, this time in NSW.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.