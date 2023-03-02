See inside a home that's anything but common

5 BED | 3 BATH | 2 CAR
Number 3 Rosecommon Avenue is a property that's anything but ordinary.
Located in the quiet and prestigious pocket of South Hill, this extensive dwelling is truly a sight to behold.
With four bedrooms, plus an office and three bathrooms, the home is ideally suited to multigenerational living with large or extended families able to live independently.
Recently renovated with hand-sourced Victorian ash timber, the residence has been designed to provide the ultimate comfort with custom features.
"This property is incredibly unique in that it contains an elevator to ensure ease of living throughout the home," selling agent Nellie Hayes said.
"Other notable features including lighting recessed into the staircase and within the kitchen cabinetry."
Potential buyers will note the seamless contemporary sophistication throughout the home.
"The property has undergone extensive renovation in the last five years," Hayes said.
The view from each room is simply stunning, with commanding vistas north toward Mount Duval.
A double garage provides internal access, while the beautifully landscaped gardens allow especially indulgent serenity.
"The property is new to the market, but interest is expected to be strong," Hayes said. "An inspection is a must."
