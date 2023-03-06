Despite a scheduling clash with Tamworth, The Armidale Show managed to attract a big crowd on the weekend.
While the Tamworth Show only attracted about half the crowd it expected, Armidale enjoyed a 30 per cent increase in its numbers.
A shortage of workers in the entertainment sector and cost of living pressures were expected to impact this year's events.
Armidale and New England Show Society secretary Kelso Looker said the committee plans for a 10 per cent increase in attendance each year.
They were thrilled to exceed that figure while keeping ticket prices at the gate the same as previous years.
"We factored in the clash with Tamworth and a few other things, the community certainly came out and supported us," Mr Looker said.
"We were concerned about it and we put a lot of effort into making sure this year was a success.
"It's a 12-month job, our sponsors looked after us and we had a stack of volunteers ready to roll this year.
"The bar nearly sold out and the canteen did."
This year there was an Australian Freestyle Motocross show while competitions and events were at capacity.
Organisers put the call out ahead of time suggesting Barraba and Tamworth as an alternative once the Stud Beef Cattle competition filled up.
"To be an Ag show there are certain things you have to have," Mr Looker said.
"You want to keep a traditional show which we do really well while putting a modern twist on the entertainment program.
"Each year we redefine what we want to do so we stay modern and relevant."
Elsewhere, The Barraba Show did better than expected with 15 regional shows held across the state on the weekend.
Armidale was in its 147th year, Barraba celebrated 112 years while Tamworth reached the 150-year milestone.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
