Key week in election campaign

By the end of this week we will know who the candidates are in the upcoming state election.
Nominations close on Wednesday, then on Thursday candidates will be announced at 10am.
It's less than three weeks until we have to vote on March 25, but we already know who three of the candidates are.
Incumbent MP Adam Marshall is running again, the Labor Party held their campaign launch in Armidale for its candidate Yvonne Langenberg, and the Shooters Party has announced Michael Hay is standing.
Mr Marshall has made a string of funding announcements as the parliamentary term draws to a close, while Ms Langenberg has raised concerns about health and education services in our region.
Mr Hay will focus on mental health services for low-income earners and the state of roads across all the regions during his campaign.
What issues matter to you?
If you haven't already done so, you can take the ACM election survey, which is on our website. Click here to go to the page.
The survey is open for a few more days, until it closes later this week.
We'll report back on the issues you say matter the most, and we'll make sure the major party leaders and local candidates hear your voice.
Meanwhile, ACM has asked young voters across the state what matters to them for the My Vote Matters series. You can watch the video here: https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x8ir32n
Thanks for reading, and remember you can always get in touch with us at armidaleexpress@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Laurie Bullock
Group Editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.