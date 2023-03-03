The Armidale Express
Navy veteran Tammy Sheply takes charge of SES North Western zone

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
Updated March 4 2023 - 8:37am, first published 8:35am
SES Zone Commander Tammy Sheply will bring a wealth of experience from her time as a navy officer to her new role. Picture by Gareth Gardner

A navy veteran of 18 years, a family woman, and a natural leader, Tammy Sheply is deeply committed to community support and volunteering, making her a "great fit" to lead NSW State Emergency Service (SES) operations across the New England region.

