Yvonne Langenberg's campaign as the Labor candidate in Northern Tablelands was officially launched on Saturday, February 25, as she raised concerns about health and education in the region.
Following a 'welcome to country' by local elder Steve Widders, at the Wicklow Hotel in Armidale, Member for Wallsend, Sonia Hornery MP spoke about campaigning in the regions and the qualities that Ms Langenberg displayed as a candidate.
Ms Langenberg responded with a summary of why she had nominated and addressed the party faithful with her concerns she had for healthcare and education in the electorate.
She gave praise for Labor's local procurement policy, which she said would see government contracts go to local businesses and companies.
With just under four weeks to go until polling day, Ms Langenberg said she had been prioritising meeting with voters and listening to their issues of concern in the electorate.
The former nurse, who is now a business owner, said she has seen issues facing the electorate from different perspectives.
"The thing that really got me very galvanised politically was our healthcare services here in the region," Ms Langenberg said.
"It is diabolical, I cannot give it any other words, and it has been deteriorating for a long time.
"In our regions, if you look at education, we have in our Northern Tablelands over 33 per cent and in some places up to 70 per cent of teachers on temporary contracts, this is not good for educational outcomes.
"Labor will have a policy of local procurement. the fact that we will have businesses here in our communities who will be getting government contracts, that will benefit all businesses because money will stay within our community," he said.
Among the guests at the launch were upper house MP Peter Primrose and Stephen Lawrence who is a candidate for Labor in the Legislative Council.
