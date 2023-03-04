Get thinking about sweet pea planting and bare-rooted plants

Some much-needed rain has been about lately but it's been really patchy - I hope your garden has been under at least one cloud recently that has produced some moisture for your plants and lawns.
It is really amazing how different the garden's response is to rain, compared to manual irrigation! There is a vitality and freshness after rain that the hose and sprinkler just cannot match.
If you have been lucky enough to receive a good soaking, try to get any bare areas mulched as soon as possible after the rain, to conserve that moisture.
Sprinkling a handful of blood and bone on every square metre before mulching will help rejuvenate soils. Blood and Bone is a good general-purpose food for a wide range of plant types and is a natural source of the three major nutrients, Nitrogen, Phosphorous and Potassium.
It's time to plan for autumn purchases, for winter planting, of trees, shrubs, roses and perennials. Buying bare-rooted plants which will cost you much less that the same plants in pots. Your local nursery is taking orders now, so get thinking!
It's also time to plan your sweet pea planting. There is a fabulous array of colours and varieties - long flowering or early and late flowering - mix and match for best results if aiming for a long flowering period.
Select dwarf or tall varieties according to the location and support you have. Climbing sweet peas can provide a quick colourful screen to hide utility areas or as a background for the vegetable or other garden beds.
Run a trellis for them to grow on from north to south so that the plants receive as much sun as possible. A tepee of stakes tied together at the top can also be effective. Plan to sow your seeds between St Patricks Day and Anzac Day.
Powdery mildew can devastate begonia, crepe myrtle and dahlias and roses. Remove any affected growth and dispose of it in the bin - not in the compost. Protect remaining growth with a spray of wettable sulphur or a mix of 1-part full cream milk to 6-8 parts water.
The Armidale Garden Club's next meeting is at 7:30 pm on Thursday 23 March the Uniting Church Youth Club Hall, off Rusden St, behind the Uniting Church. If you would like any more info, please call 0412 589 414; otherwise just come along!
