The Greater Northern Tigers under 16s must win their final round Country Championship game against Western Rams at Farrer's John Simpson on Saturday if they are to have any chance of making the SLE Andrew Johns Cup Semi Finals.
That was the assertion of Tigers coach Cody Tickle as he prepares the young side for its most important game of the Country Championship season.
"If we win this game and Central Coast beat Newcastle we are in," the Werris Creek captain-coach told Group 4 Media on Wednesday.
"So we're still a chance but they have to improve. Have to improve in all aspects."
He said their ball handling was poor last week when beaten by the Titans at Scully Park.
"The defensive effort has to improve too."
Tickle welcomes back Jackson Moore to the team and he slots onto the wing while Charlie Lennard also has to pass a fitness test (rib injury) to also be available.
Both the Tigers under 16s and under 18s teams play the Western Rams at Farrer's John Simpson Oval this Saturday.
Under 18s' coach Darryl Rando believes the teams he coaches only have to control the ball and they will become the side he thinks they can be.
His improving side beat Northern Rivers Titans 42-20 at Tamworth's Scully Park last week to take a major step towards a SLE Laurie Daley Cup semi-final berth.
"If we win we're right," Tigers coach Darryl Rando told Group 4 Media on Wednesday.
It's a simple equation.
However the side must improve its control if it is to win and cement a semi-final berth, Rando added.
"Last week we only had a 50 per cent competition rate yet we still scored 40 points," Rando said.
"If the boys realise they can be patient and hang in there they have always been good in the second half.
"If they control the ball (especially in the first half) we can improve. We've been keeping the other sides in the game."
Tigers centre Kaleb Hope also goes into the final round match second on the pointscoring and tryscoring tables.
Only Western's winger Harry Wald has scored more points than him, Wald crossing for four tries and 20 goals and 56 points to Hope's five tries and 16 goals for 52 points.
Hope, a Glen Innes junior, is equal second on the tryscoring table with his five tries placing him equal with three other players and two behind Monaro Colts' Xavier Cotti.
Guyra's Brodi Campbell comes back into the squad as the 18th man.
