The Armidale Express

The Greater Northern Tigers teams will play the Western Rams this Saturday

By Geoff Newling
Updated March 2 2023 - 1:16pm, first published 12:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Guyra speedster Oscar Atkin in action against Northern Rivers in under 18s. Picture by Gareth Gardner

The Greater Northern Tigers under 16s must win their final round Country Championship game against Western Rams at Farrer's John Simpson on Saturday if they are to have any chance of making the SLE Andrew Johns Cup Semi Finals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.