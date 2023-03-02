School principals and their captains from around the region have got together for a leadership forum that has quickly become a tradition in recent years.
Meeting at NEGS on Wednesday, February 22, the principals from Armidale schools NEGS, PLC, Armidale Secondary College, TAS, and O'Connor Catholic College were joined by their counterparts from Uralla Central School and Tamworth's Calrossy Anglican School and Farrer Memorial Agricultural High School.
Leadership was discussed by the principals and schools captains.
The forum grew from a prefect afternoon tea, that was hosted annually by PLC Armidale near the beginning of the school year.
Then in 2021 PLC principal Nicola Taylor invited other schools to take up the opportunity of hosting the regular school leadership gathering.
Last year NEGS was the first to take up this opportunity - hosting an afternoon tea in Term 1, which has been held annually in the two years since then.
"It is encouraging to see a long-held tradition started by PLC Armidale being embraced by other schools allowing our student leaders an opportunity to connect," Mrs Taylor said.
During the evening at NEGS, the student leaders reflected on the values and ideals of leadership, in particular, the expectations of their specific institutions.
The student leaders also heard from the deputy principal of NEGS, Jamie Moore, on the value of leadership, of wanting to make a difference and the difficulties encountered when leading within a peer group.
He touched on the need to focus on the little things and to surround yourself with individuals who value actions rather than words, and with like-minded individuals who will support and aid.
Head Prefect of NEGS, Vanessa Baker, said she got a lot from the event.
"It was great to meet new leaders from our area, people who we will be seeing regularly throughout the year," Vanessa said.
"By getting to know each other in the casual setting, we became more comfortable and opened the opportunity to discuss school issues and solutions with people who could be experiencing the same thing."
