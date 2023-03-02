Friday, March 3
Denan Kemp is bringing his popular Bloke in a Bar podcast to Armidale. Kemp and his team of Matt Buxton, Tim Williams and Nathan Durkin, or Guru as he's more commonly known, will be at The Grand Hotel on Friday, March 3 from 6pm to record their podcast.
Friday, March 3 - Saturday, March 4
The Armidale & New England Show starts on Friday, March 3. The two-day event, which concludes on Saturday, showcases what our region has to offer. Both evenings will feature the Aussie FMX stunt bikes, while there will also be a young farmers' challenge, community truck pull and live music on Friday, and a demolition derby followed by fireworks on Saturday night. Gates open at 7am.
Friday, March 10
A celebration of international cultures will be held in Civic Park on Friday, March 10 with food stalls featuring the tastes of different countries around the world. All the international food will be free while local food vendors will also attend to beef up the numbers. There will be live music by local artists Charlie Fittler and Fergus Lupton as well as plenty of activities for the kids. It starts at 5pm and runs until 9pm
Saturday, March 18
Oscar LaDell is a Naarm-based singer, songwriter and guitarist who plays an original blend of blues, soul and folk. He will be playing at The Playhouse Theatre on March 18. Following the release of 'Somber Land', the first single from an upcoming EP, Oscar is taking his music on the road to the villages, towns and cities of Australia's East Coast. Singing with emotion and depth , Oscar's set features soul and blues classics interspersed with his heartfelt original songs in a show that is not to be missed.
March 31 - April 4
A team of locals is gearing up to deliver Deepwater's beloved art show again in autumn 2023. It will feature guest artists and work by local creatives and artisans against a backdrop of music, workshops and food at Deepwater's School of Arts.
