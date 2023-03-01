The towns outside of the major regional centres sometimes get forgotten about when it comes to visits from sports professionals and that's why Denan Kemp is bringing his popular Bloke in a Bar podcast to Armidale.
Kemp and his team of Matt Buxton, Tim Williams and Nathan Durkin, or Guru as he's more commonly known, will be at The Grand Hotel this Friday from 6pm to record their podcast.
It's the first stop on a country towns' tour which will also stop into Wagga Wagga, Cairns and Rockhampton in coming weeks.
Kemp said the reasoning behind it is to give back to those fans who have supported him on his life after football.
"It's really important because I just feel the country gets forgotten about," he said.
"It is a huge part of Australia.
"I just think so much is done in the cities for people that are fans of rugby league.
"Don't get me wrong, I am not just sitting here saying stuff doesn't get done in the country but there's less stuff done in the country.
"So I thought, why not head out into the country? We have got podcast listeners from around that area and they can come and enjoy [it]."
The Bloke in a Bar podcast sits in the top five sports podcasts in Australia on Spotify.
It features a bit of fun and plenty of rugby league news.
Kemp said there's plenty of opportunity for local fans to get involved come Friday night,
"We do our Monday podcast where we review rugby league - it is the biggest sports podcast in the country, I would say, by a substantial margin," he said.
"We are just bringing that to the pub and making it a bit interactive as well."
Kemp said the podcast will be "very casual" and encouraged the community to get involved by coming along and enjoying a beer with the boys.
"It is going to be awesome to get up to Armidale," he said.
"We are really excited, it is going to be awesome."
The event is from 6pm at The Grand Hotel on Friday, March 3 and there's no pre-booking required.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
