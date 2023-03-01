FOOD stalls with a taste of different countries around the world will highlight the return of Culture Fest.
The University of New England event started in 2016 and is a celebration of the rich diversity of culture on the campus.
READ MORE:
It helps international students connect with the community through an evening of food, live music, cultural dance music and pop-up bars.
Countries including Austria, Bangladesh, India, Ghana, Nepal and Nigeria will all be represented.
All the international food will be free while local food vendors will also attend to beef up the numbers.
"It all started with International UNE offering students a way to highlight their culture and backgrounds," event organiser Alexandra Cook said.
"By 2019 we decided to go a bit bigger and we ended up having 5000 people attend"
"Covid slowed us down, but we're back with more food stalls and hoping it will be better than ever now.
There will be live music by local artists Charlie Fittler and Fergus Lupton as well as plenty of activities for the kids.
This event is in partnership with NSW Government, Armidale Regional Council, the New England Regional Art Museum and UNE Life.
"It's great that it's driven by the students and the onus is on them to prepare the food they want," Ms Cook said.
"There are over 50 nationalities in the region and we love that we can give them a platform to cook or perform.
"It's all about fun; we want people to have a free event where they can kick back, eat some food and have a bit of a dance.
"We'll have some fireworks this year, so it's all looking like being a really fun event."
It starts at 5pm in Civic Park and runs until 9pm next Friday (March 10).
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.