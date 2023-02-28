The Armidale Express
Top blood donor Lorraine Rennie reaches milestone 500 donations

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
February 28 2023 - 6:00pm
Lorraine Rennie, pictured with Tamworth Blood Donor Centre CSO Michelle Walker-Treda, has donated blood 500 times. Picture by Peter Hardin

"If you wanted blood to save your life, you wouldn't hesitate to have a needle in, so why not put a needle in to take it out and save somebody else's life?"

