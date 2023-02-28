Raine and Horne Armidale principal Nellie Hayes know the local market Advertising Feature

Women account for about 65 per cent of the real estate industry, with women making up 48 per cent of all agents.

The real estate industry is a good "fit" for anyone who has a passion for property and real estate, according to Raine and Horne Armidale principal Nellie Hayes.

"Attributes that make a good agent, whether it be male or female include a genuine interest in people's livelihoods, their family home, generations of families living on the land and their clients achieving the best possible prices in every market; loyalty, work hard, knowledge of market and 'how to'," Nellie says.



"The real estate industry is an excellent opportunity for anyone who is self-motivated, passionate and conducts themselves with honesty and integrity. Within our office we support anyone that has a great attitude and shows consistency."

Women in real estate dates back to 1910, however, it is recognised the "First Lady of Real Estate" started building an empire in 1945. So women entering the industry is not recent.



"I support anyone wishing to enter the industry if they are 'in it' for the right reasons," Nellie says.

"Raine and Horne is proudly celebrating 140 years in real estate this year being a trusted household name - a commitment to personalised service of clients' property needs across sales, leasing, management and consulting."

After working with another real estate brand, Nellie started with Raine and Horne in 2018 and has opened bricks and mortar in Glen Innes and Armidale, covering an area of the entire New England for rural/large acreage properties to residential spanning between Walcha to Tenterfield. Nellie also has listings at Gunnedah, Tullamore and South West Rocks.

Nellie is currently a part of a committee organising the inaugural New England Garden Festival to be held in November.

"We have an extremely knowledgeable and capable team with experience spanning many years in agriculture, law, business, hospitality, HR, and of course real estate," Nellie says.

