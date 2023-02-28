The real estate industry is a good "fit" for anyone who has a passion for property and real estate, according to Raine and Horne Armidale principal Nellie Hayes.
"Attributes that make a good agent, whether it be male or female include a genuine interest in people's livelihoods, their family home, generations of families living on the land and their clients achieving the best possible prices in every market; loyalty, work hard, knowledge of market and 'how to'," Nellie says.
"The real estate industry is an excellent opportunity for anyone who is self-motivated, passionate and conducts themselves with honesty and integrity. Within our office we support anyone that has a great attitude and shows consistency."
Women in real estate dates back to 1910, however, it is recognised the "First Lady of Real Estate" started building an empire in 1945. So women entering the industry is not recent.
Women account for about 65 per cent of the real estate industry, with women making up 48 per cent of all agents.
"I support anyone wishing to enter the industry if they are 'in it' for the right reasons," Nellie says.
"Raine and Horne is proudly celebrating 140 years in real estate this year being a trusted household name - a commitment to personalised service of clients' property needs across sales, leasing, management and consulting."
After working with another real estate brand, Nellie started with Raine and Horne in 2018 and has opened bricks and mortar in Glen Innes and Armidale, covering an area of the entire New England for rural/large acreage properties to residential spanning between Walcha to Tenterfield. Nellie also has listings at Gunnedah, Tullamore and South West Rocks.
Nellie is currently a part of a committee organising the inaugural New England Garden Festival to be held in November.
"We have an extremely knowledgeable and capable team with experience spanning many years in agriculture, law, business, hospitality, HR, and of course real estate," Nellie says.
"It is an extraordinary profession."
WITH A COMBINED experience of more than 50 years in the real estate industry, the staff at Ray White Armidale and Guyra believe women are a good "fit" for the profession.
"Real estate is a very rewarding career path that can be customised to offer flexible roles, bonus earnings and long standing appreciative and loyal clients," office manager and sales agent Rebecca Poulter says.
"The strength of the Ray White brand, combined with their excellent training processes, ensures our team is united and takes pride in working collectively to achieve the best possible results for our customers."
A good real estate agent acts with honesty and integrity, while having their client's best interests as the key driver to every part of the process, Rebecca says.
A strong knowledge of the local area, high level of communication skills and a disciplined and dedicated work ethic are also important attributes. "Ray White Armidale is passionate about delivering a high level of service to achieve results above and beyond our clients expectations," Rebecca says.
She urged other women to consider a career in the real estate profession.
"There is a diverse range of roles within the industry and particularly within Ray White," Rebecca says.
"A significant percentage of Ray White's most successful elite agents nationally are highly driven and highly successful women.
"Ray White Armidale and Guyra's mandate is to prioritise and encourage career progression and personal growth.
"There is a real pathway for women in our team to reach their goals and enjoy success."
Co-directors Andrew and Dayna Starr re-branded their business in 2006 to join the Ray White network and more recently, in 2019, opened a new office at 2/111 Dangar Street, Armidale.
Best part of working in the community is the people and property, Rebecca says.
"We work within a service industry, in a friendly regional town, there is a high level of personal connection involved which often makes for rewarding working relationships," she says.