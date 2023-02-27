The Armidale Express

Rowers compete in Sydney Regatta

Updated February 28 2023 - 10:46am, first published 10:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Rowers from The Armidale School returned from the King's/PLC Regatta in Sydney on Saturday with medals in individual and crew events and valuable experience for all.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.