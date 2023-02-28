Tour de Rocks faces roadblocks for 2023 event

The Tour de Rocks is one of the biggest events on Armidale Cycling's calendar and it is going to look a little different this year.
In 2010, Jonathon Wheeler started the event as part of his Gold Duke of Edinburgh.
He took nine riders and the ride to South West Rocks and the Tour was born.
In 2011, 320 riders took part and raised more than $100,000 for cancer research and prevention.
It's continued to grow with nearly $2 million of fundraising since its inception and more than 400 riders participating in 2022.
SEE ALSO:
This year, the route will look different with road closures hampering the event.
Instead of venturing to South West Rocks, the tour will go from Armidale to Wollomombi and Jeogla Station on the first day, Wollomombi to Guyra Showground on the second day and the final day will see riders travel along Boorolong Road back to Bellevue Oval at the University of New England where they finish.
The Tour de Rocks will start on April 20 and finish on April 2022.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
