The junior AFL representative squad will face the Gold Coast

Updated February 28 2023 - 10:06am, first published 10:02am
Northern Heat preparing to take on the Gold Coast

All is in readiness for the two Northern Heat squads ahead of their end of program practice matches on the Gold Coast in three weeks' time.

