An Australian equestrian representative that retrains race horses and a high school teacher who writes poetry are off to Sydney Royal.
Moree's Jess Towns and Samantha Coppin from Narrabri will represent Zone 4 in the The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Women Competition.
The other finalists were: Stephanie Magnay (Inverell), Kiara Charlton (Tenterfield), Emily Wilmshurst (Armidale), Jasmine Ramage (Guyra), Amie Middlemiss (Barraba), Rachel Coulton (Warialda), Amy Keromde (Walcha), Melony Bartlett (Gunnedah), Emily McDonald (Manilla), Emily Burton (Glen Innes), Leah Sinclair (Dorrigo) and Lucy Sadler (Quirindi).
"Growing up with horses has played a crucial role in my life and shaped me into he woman I am today. Through equestrian I have found great pride in being an advocate for women in sport," Jessica.
"My passion is rehoming race horses at the end of their career and creating awareness around that."
Jessica is a member of the Moree Show Society where she is the show jumping coordinator and she teachers the next generation of horse enthusiasts at the Gravesend and zone eight pony club.
"Going to Sydney is something I have aspired to for a long time growing up in the agriculture shows movement and to be selected to represent Zone 4 as an ambassador is an achievement," Jessica said.
"I'm excited to use this platform going forward to make an impact on the city verse country divide for sport in regional areas."
Her message to young women is: "Don't let anything stop you, the thoroughbred industry is very dominated, however, women are taking over so if you believe in yourself you will make it."
Samantha, 25, now teaches at Narrabri High School - the same school she graduated from in 2015 - where she is also the girl's advisor for incoming students.
Through her involvement with the Rotaract Club of Narrabri, she has been able to offer a mentorship program for students in years 11 and 12, which provides them with the opportunity to be paired with a community member who specialises in the field of work students are interested in.
Samantha has also been heavily involved in equestrian growing up with a racing household where she was able to learn from her mother Rhonda Haire and grandfather Bob Haire.
She has been able to incorporate her interest in horses to offer horse sport activities at school.
"As a teacher and someone who loves my community I can continue to be an ambassador for my town, and role model for students," Samantha said.
"I hope I can inspire people to follow in my footsteps and believe they can do no matter what they pit their mind to."
Samantha is a published poet having written more than 200 and is underway in publishing two collections titled Where you Lead and Aporetic.
