The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News

Tattersalls is expected to open a new cafe at Armidale airport

RG
By Rachel Gray
February 27 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Council gives green light to Tattersalls for licensed airport cafe

High flyers could have an extra taste of luxury when Tattersalls opens a licensed café at Armidale Regional Airport.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.