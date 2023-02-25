The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News

Armidale council stalls on decision to handover keys to city

RG
By Rachel Gray
Updated February 26 2023 - 5:42pm, first published February 25 2023 - 5:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Antony 'Tony' Deakin is expected to receive the keys to the city, with the formal decision being postponed to the Armidale Regional Council meeting in March.

One of Australia's top architects Antony 'Tony' Deakin OAM might need to wait a bit longer before he receives the official keys to the city of Armidale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.