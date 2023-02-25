One of Australia's top architects Antony 'Tony' Deakin OAM might need to wait a bit longer before he receives the official keys to the city of Armidale.
Mayor Sam Coupland acknowledged the significant contribution Mr Deakin had made to the community, but said that due to some "behind-the-scenes administrative issues" the decision would be held off until the next council meeting in March.
Mr Coupland did not further elaborate on what the "administrative issue" was at the council meeting on Wednesday, but the decision was carried unanimously by all 11 councillors in attendance.
Mr Deakin moved to Armidale in 1972, after seven years flying up by DC-3 aircraft from Sydney two days every week to work with his then-business partner Reg Magoffin, at Magoffin and Deakin architecture firm.
He was elected to the local council a couple of years later, becoming the mayor in 1987, and was awarded an Order of Australia Medal (OAM) in 2000 in the General Division for Services to the Community, particularly in the field of architecture.
The keys to the city honour is a mediaeval tradition that stems from a time when cities and towns were walled in with gates, guarded by day, and locked at night.
Today it is symbolic of the highest esteem a city can confer upon an individual, often recognising long service and contribution to community.
An official ceremony is expected to be announced at a later date, if the proposal gets the nod at council's next meeting on March 22.
