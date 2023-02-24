Ray White Armidale and Guyra celebrate International Women's Day Advertising Feature

The women at Ray White Armidale and Guyra aim to act with honesty and integrity, while having their clients best interests.

WITH A COMBINED experience of more than 50 years in the real estate industry, the staff at Ray White Armidale and Guyra believe women are a good "fit" for the profession.



"Real estate is a very rewarding career path that can be customised to offer flexible roles, bonus earnings and long standing appreciative and loyal clients," office manager and sales agent Rebecca Poulter says.



"The strength of the Ray White brand, combined with their excellent training processes, ensures our team is united and takes pride in working collectively to achieve the best possible results for our customers."

A good real estate agent acts with honesty and integrity, while having their client's best interests as the key driver to every part of the process, Rebecca says.



A strong knowledge of the local area, high level of communication skills and a disciplined and dedicated work ethic are also important attributes. "Ray White Armidale is passionate about delivering a high level of service to achieve results above and beyond our clients expectations," Rebecca says.

She urged other women to consider a career in the real estate profession.



"There is a diverse range of roles within the industry and particularly within Ray White," Rebecca says.



"A significant percentage of Ray White's most successful elite agents nationally are highly driven and highly successful women.



"Ray White Armidale and Guyra's mandate is to prioritise and encourage career progression and personal growth.



"There is a real pathway for women in our team to reach their goals and enjoy success."

Co-directors Andrew and Dayna Starr re-branded their business in 2006 to join the Ray White network and more recently, in 2019, opened a new office at 2/111 Dangar Street, Armidale.

Best part of working in the community is the people and property, Rebecca says.

