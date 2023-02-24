New England MP Barnaby Joyce is "stuck in the past", according to his critics who have brushed off his concerns about marching in this weekend's Mardi Gras.
Matt Keogh and Matt Thistlethwaite will become the first defence portfolio ministers ever to march in Saturday's parade as personnel celebrate three decades since the ban on LGBTQI+ members was lifted.
Both ministers say they are "proud" and "honoured" to join the historic march, dismissing critics, such as Joyce, for being "stuck in the past".
But Mr Joyce says he has a problem with the Labor government's involvement in the parade, which he says shows their priorities lie in cultural events, instead of more pressing issues around the country.
The Saturday night event in Sydney marks an important moment for the Australian Defence Force's LGBTQI+ community.
READ ALSO:
More than three decades earlier, then-prime minister Paul Keating lifted a ban stopping openly gay and lesbian personnel from serving.
Ten years later, in 2002, the Defence Gay and Lesbian Information Service, now known as DEFGLIS, was formed, which advocated against discriminatory policies and provided information to the community.
The 2023 parade will also mark 13 years since transgender personnel were allowed to serve and 10 years since ADF personnel were first allowed to march down Oxford Street in uniform.
Mr Keogh, the Albanese government's Veterans' Affairs and Defence Personnel Minister, said it was important to publicly show that the Australian Defence Force was inclusive.
"There's no doubt that in recent years, not all people in Defence have felt as valued as they should and could have been," he told The Canberra Times.
"You can mark events of significance like this while not distracting from the primary mission of defence [and] protecting Australia's national security interests."
The opposition's veterans' affairs spokesperson Barnaby Joyce has openly criticised Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's attendance in the upcoming parade, saying he appears to think it's more important than other issues around the country.
It follows a recent change under the Albanese government allowing public servants to elect taking off another day instead the prescribed public holiday - a decision which allowed some to work through Australia Day and would extend to other public holidays including Anzac Day.
Mr Joyce extended that criticism to Mr Thistlethwaite and Mr Keogh, who he said should be walking into the Prime Minister's office to demand Anzac Day "be respected".
"If they want to march in Mardi Gras: knock your socks off. But in doing so they also invite scrutiny on what their priorities are," he said in a statement.
"Labor politicians seem to be putting more energy and more focus on Mardi Gras than they put on Australia Day and Anzac Day and Remembrance Day."
READ MORE:
But Mr Thistlethwaite, who is both a Defence and Veterans' Affairs assistant minister, said he thinks it's time Mr Joyce and other critics attend the parade themselves.
"I think Barnaby needs to get over it. He's stuck in the past," he said.
"People are our greatest asset and if we're going to encourage more Australians to think about a career in the ADF, then we need to demonstrate that it's an inclusive and respectful organisation.
"Perhaps, Barnaby and others should think about coming along and seeing what it's about before they criticise it."
DEFGLIS president Rachel Cosgrove said it had been heartening for a lot of members to hear that ministers within the government would be joining them in the parade this year.
"To have them alongside us, and to show [us] we have their support, and that they have our voice as one of their priorities is super, super rewarding," she said.
It hasn't been all smooth sailing for Defence's LGBTQI+ members over those three decades.
Army "pride" pins, first introduced in 2013, were scrapped just five years later following "negative media attention", according to a Defence Department response to a question on notice in 2021.
Former defence minister Peter Dutton also drew controversy after he issued a directive in 2021 banning "woke" events, such as morning teas celebrating IDAHOBIT where staff and personnel were encouraged to wear clothes other than uniform.
The ban was overturned by Defence Minister Richard Marles last year with Defence's top brass acknowledging the role they played in fostering a more inclusive environment.
Mr Thistlethwaite said he'd received only positive feedback regarding the reversal of Mr Dutton's ban, adding he would "certainly" look at bringing pride pins back too.
"People were quite happy that we've made that change [on reversing the ban] and that it gives an opportunity for inclusive conversations and a safer and more inclusive environment," he said.
"We can certainly look at re-establishing the diversity pins."
With the Australian Defence Force needing to recruit thousands of personnel in the coming decade as tensions rise in the region, Mr Keogh said embracing diversity in the workplace was key to that mission.
Defence's total permanent workforce is planned to grow by approximately 18,500 to around 100,000 by 2040 with heads previously warning of recruitment struggles.
"It's no secret that we need to be attracting and retaining a diverse workforce more reflective of the Australian community," Mr Keogh said.
"Obviously, the primary mission is to protect Australia's national security interests, and we can do all of that, whilst making sure that Defence is a great place to work, that we support and acknowledge the service and capability of our individuals [and] that we value the contribution and sacrifice that they and their families make."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.