A man high on the drug ice became so aggressive he had to be tasered twice and was bitten by a police dog in a callout that involved ten police cars and special operations officers.
In a separate incident, another man also on crystal meth, was caught wielding a machete while threatening his own family when police arrived on the scene.
It is these incidents told to University of New England (UNE) researcher and nurse Dr Rikki Jones during her five-year investigation into the impact of crystal meth, that have prompted her call for greater safeguards for first responders.
"The number of methamphetamine callouts is increasing and police officers and paramedics are on the frontline of these medical and mental health crises," Dr Jones said.
The Armidale-based researcher said frontline workers have told her new national safety protocols for how they co-attend a scene and transport patients, are needed.
She suggested rolling out designated vehicles for alcohol and crystal meth-induced patients, saying ambulances have a lot of equipment within reach that could be used as a weapon.
"Many meth users require physical restraint and chemical sedation during highly charged and unpredictable situations that can rapidly escalate into violence," she said.
A more coordinated model involving police, paramedics, mental health staff, and drug and alcohol services in the pre-hospital phase could also improve patient care, she said.
She also suggested "quiet mental health rooms" in hospitals, while acknowledging limited resources in regional and remote areas meant a metro-centric approach would not work in the outlying areas.
"And keeping people in police wagons in ambulance bays for safety reasons is not in the patient's best interests either," she said.
"When a person is brought into an emergency department, it's a bright, highly stimulated environment, which often increases their anxiety and agitation."
The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare AIHW reported that even though the consumption of methamphetamines had declined, the death rate due to meth and other stimulants had jumped four-fold during a similar period from year 2000 to 2020.
Hospital admissions from crystal meth nationwide were at 12,400 in 2020 to 2021.
And from 2015 onwards, higher rates of psychostimulant-induced deaths occurred in rural and remote areas of NSW compared with major cities, according to a Surveillance Report on meth use published in 2019.
Dr Jones' recent findings and case studies involving first responders' experiences have been published in prestigious peer-reviewed journals Nursing and Health Science Journal and The International Journal of Health Nursing.
