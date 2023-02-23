BINGARA resident Emma Wilkins and her twin boys have been reunited with Inverell hospital staff after they were born on the side of the road last year.
The boys, Declan and Dominic, were born just two minutes apart, about 30 minutes from the hospital with Emma just 26 weeks pregnant.
The 35-year-old received a police escort after her father Ian was originally pulled over for speeding when Emma had contractions and went into labour.
READ MORE:
Husband Trent was away working on the roads at the time while Emma was facing the reality of the situation without him.
"Unfortunately we'd already lost twin girls who were born in an ambulance on the way to the hospital, so we know how cruel the world can be," Ms Wilkins said.
"You don't know how things will end up, but we were incredibly blessed and so grateful for these little boys."
First-born Declan weighed just 960 grams and brother Dominic tipped the scales at 1250 grams.
Thanks to the quick actions of hospital staff, both twins were able to be resuscitated, intubated and stabilised before being taken by the Newborn and Paediatric Emergency Transport Service to Sydney's Royal North Shore Hospital.
"The boys wouldn't be here if it wasn't for this team so it is so special to be able to bring them back and show everyone how well the boys are doing and that their hard work paid off," Ms Wilkins said.
"The whole time I was terrified I was going to lose them but when I heard them cry I knew they were alive and I had confidence that if I just got them to the team at the hospital they would help and they did - they saved their lives.
"Declan was born and I was stimulating him, massaging his chest, trying to get him to breath and while I was doing that Dominic arrived so it was a very busy couple of minutes in the front of the car.
"We got about half way here from Bingara and I said to my dad, I am in labour now - put your foot down, and very quickly we got pulled over by the police.
"They said they'd escort us through and they blocked all of the roads off into Inverell so we could get to the hospital as quickly as we did.
"The boys were holding our hands and the midwives hands as they were being resuscitated," she said.
Inverell Hospital Health Services Manager Kath Randall said it was a big team effort, which included two GP/VMO obstetricians, four midwives, a student midwife, anaesthetist, two emergency department doctors and four registered nurses.
"It's not something we do every day, but our training kicked in and we were ready to go," Ms Randall said.
"The whole facility really pulled together for Emma and her boys.
"It might have looked beyond our capabilities on paper, but we managed and the team in Sydney were really impressed with how we handled it.
"It was lovely to see them again and a special moment for all of the staff involved," she said.
The twins spent 94 days in the neonatal intensive care unit and arrived home just before Christmas.
They now weigh almost 5kg and have two older siblings at home.
"Not every story has a happy ending, but we got ours," Ms Wilkins said.
"The boys are little fighters and nothing will stop them now.
"The local community should feel at ease knowing how well the staff at Inverell handled the situation, and we were told that by people in Sydney a number of times," she said.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.