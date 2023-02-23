Senior cricket competition enters final rounds

There's two rounds left in the Armidale District Cricket Association senior one day competition and the battle for semi-finals spots is heating up.
In the first grade competition, Armidale City UNE still hold the lead after thrashing Guyra in round eight on Saturday.
Batting first, they made 9-159 from their 45 overs with Andrew Kirk the top-scorer with 48.
In reply, Guyra could only manage 72 runs before they were all out.
Guyra sit second on the table, followed by Ex-Services who were beaten by Hillgrove in their last start.
Hillgrove batted first for 9-171 from their 45 overs. Lucas Kiel top scored with 40 not out while Andrew Curry and Andrew Patrick picked up three wickets each.
Servies posted 76 runs before they were all out.
This Saturday's round nine fixtures will see City face Servies and Hillgrove play Guyra.
In second grade, Easts sit on top of the table with Walcha-Uralla second, Hillgrove third and TAS fourth.
In the third grade competition, Hillgrove are way out in front with Walcha-Uralla in second. City and Guyra round out the top four.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
