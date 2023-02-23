The Armidale Express

The Northern Inland Academy of Sport has opened up rugby league applications

February 23 2023
The Academy is asking for potential athletes to register their interest. Picture supplied.

The New England region has produced some outstanding rugby league stars and the Northern Inland Academy of Sport is hoping they can add more names to the growing list.

