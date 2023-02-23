The New England region has produced some outstanding rugby league stars and the Northern Inland Academy of Sport is hoping they can add more names to the growing list.
Nathan Blacklock, Dean Widders and Tom Learoyd-Lahrs are all from the region and have had great success in the sport.
The Academy is asking aspiring athletes to express their interest for their 2023 program by filling out at application at nias.org.au
Chief executive officer Shona Eichorn encouraged potential athletes to register their interest.
"We have incredible talent within our region and it's important that we provide the opportunities, pathways and access for our youth to thrive and transition to higher levels of competition and performance, and ultimately become better people as a result," she said.
"The NIAS Rugby League Program will provide skill development in all areas, in particular passing and tackling techniques along with development of game understanding and teamwork.
"This training is provided for all NIAS league athletes across the region, and is the next step on the sport pathway for those talented athletes progressing towards higher levels of representation.
At the helm of the boys' program is NSWRL athlete and coach development Manager, Peter Stevens, with NRL development officer Luke Taylor the head coach of the girls' program.
"These coaches bring experience, outstanding leadership and skill development qualities to the program, while focusing on the all-round athlete and their potential on and off the field," Eichorn said.
Trials information:
Athletes who register their interest via www.nias.org.au will receive an invitation to trial next month, during a three-hour match play. All matches will be recorded, and then viewed by a selection panel tasked with identifying the most suitable athletes.
Boys trials will take place on Friday, March 10 at 5pm in Tamworth. It is for athletes under 15 in 2023 with their date of birth in 2008 invited.
The girls' trials will run on Friday 31 March 5pm in Tamworth. Athletes will be under 14s and under 15s in 2023 with their date of birth in either 2008 or 2009.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.